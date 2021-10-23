California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Clean Harbors worth $11,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $214,935.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $255,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,472. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $114.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.75. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.22 and a 12-month high of $115.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.76.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

