California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,040 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,883 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of IDACORP worth $11,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

IDA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

IDA stock opened at $104.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.03. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $110.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.17 and its 200 day moving average is $102.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $360.07 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

