California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,560 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 10,301 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Integra LifeSciences worth $11,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

IART stock opened at $70.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.24. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $77.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.91 and its 200 day moving average is $70.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $389.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.11 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BTIG Research cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.78.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

