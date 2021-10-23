California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 3,994 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $11,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $74.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.36. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $1,218,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $1,093,483.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,010,878 shares of company stock worth $65,427,135. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

