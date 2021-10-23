California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 415,690 Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) by 191.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 632,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 415,690 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com were worth $11,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 1.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 48,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 146,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 703.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

GRUB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

GRUB stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $19.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.19.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

