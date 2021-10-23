California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,545 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Armstrong World Industries worth $11,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

AWI stock opened at $101.46 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $113.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

In related news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $1,249,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AWI. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

