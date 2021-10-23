California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,416 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Pegasystems worth $11,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 20.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the second quarter worth about $290,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 13.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 16,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 312.2% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 12.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

PEGA opened at $128.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 803.81 and a beta of 1.18. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.06 and a twelve month high of $148.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.39.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $325.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.70 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -8.76%.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $90,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $146,543.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,274 shares of company stock worth $303,648. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.