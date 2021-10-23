California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 24,917 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 795,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,917 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of MGIC Investment worth $10,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 456,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 129.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 250,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTG shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

Shares of MTG opened at $16.49 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 49.02% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.