California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,037 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Ashland Global worth $11,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 62.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,380,000 after purchasing an additional 70,746 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Ashland Global by 186.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 18,495 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ashland Global by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,907,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,925,000 after acquiring an additional 127,752 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Ashland Global by 29.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Ashland Global by 5.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 456,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,900,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

ASH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.22.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $97.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.17 and a 1 year high of $98.44.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.