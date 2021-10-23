California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,536 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $10,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 106,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.03, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.09. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.77 and a 52 week high of $34.47.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WSC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $670,873,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $1,082,170.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

