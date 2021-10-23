California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 38,216 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,216 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Graphic Packaging worth $11,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 108.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 53,508 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 21.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,071,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,946,000 after acquiring an additional 269,042 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 320,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

GPK opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.73.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

GPK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.54.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.