California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 38,971 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,971 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Change Healthcare worth $11,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 3,688,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,992,000 after buying an additional 157,500 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 316.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 791,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,499,000 after buying an additional 601,732 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,343,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,894,000 after buying an additional 212,123 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 588,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,566,000 after buying an additional 188,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

CHNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CHNG opened at $21.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.71, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average of $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Change Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $867.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

