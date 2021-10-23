California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 4,380 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $10,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 104.0% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total transaction of $703,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,271.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $828,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,829. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE THG opened at $132.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.17 and a 1-year high of $143.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.27 and a 200-day moving average of $136.47. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

