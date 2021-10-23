California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 4,397 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,397 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of RBC Bearings worth $10,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROLL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 411,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,059,000 after purchasing an additional 30,667 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth $1,266,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 51.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth $1,032,000. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROLL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Financial raised shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $224.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.29. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $250.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $156.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.26 million. Equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

