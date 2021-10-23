California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 4,608 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,608 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Highwoods Properties worth $11,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,017,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,328,000 after acquiring an additional 186,158 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1,545.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,649,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184,563 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,790,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,891,000 after acquiring an additional 128,780 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,574,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,104,000 after acquiring an additional 152,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,829,000 after acquiring an additional 26,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.42. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $185.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.87%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

