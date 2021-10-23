California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 6,521 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,521 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Webster Financial worth $10,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,584,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,901,000 after acquiring an additional 134,763 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,049,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,976,000 after buying an additional 197,670 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,804,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,464,000 after buying an additional 19,963 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,571,000 after buying an additional 21,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,605,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.55.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $58.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day moving average of $52.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.