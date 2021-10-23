California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 7,697 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,697 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Quidel worth $10,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Quidel by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 44,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after buying an additional 26,271 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $383,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,473,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 457,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,646,000 after buying an additional 22,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Quidel alerts:

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $134.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.90. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $103.31 and a 52 week high of $288.70.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). Quidel had a net margin of 48.96% and a return on equity of 73.85%. The company had revenue of $176.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.29 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QDEL. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

About Quidel

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.