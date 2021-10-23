California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 8,021 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,021 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Nevro worth $11,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nevro during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Nevro during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000.

In other news, CEO D Keith Grossman acquired 7,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.07 per share, for a total transaction of $735,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $210.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair cut shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.17.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $121.29 on Friday. Nevro Corp. has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $188.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.57 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.50 and a 200 day moving average of $141.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 6.37.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. Nevro’s revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. Research analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

