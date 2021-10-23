California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 9,209 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,209 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of The Ensign Group worth $10,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 30,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

ENSG stock opened at $72.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.25 and a 12 month high of $98.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.48 and its 200 day moving average is $83.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $638.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.03 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

