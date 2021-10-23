California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,721 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Power Integrations worth $10,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,692,000 after acquiring an additional 85,350 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $102.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.78. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.09 and a 1 year high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $180.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.43 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.62%.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $200,710.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,490,854. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POWI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

