California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 46,646 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of JetBlue Airways worth $10,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBLU. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 116.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,017,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,035,000 after buying an additional 1,086,571 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 110.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,056,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,237 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth approximately $16,892,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 38.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,278,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,005,000 after purchasing an additional 917,930 shares during the period. Finally, HHR Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 601.8% in the second quarter. HHR Asset Management LLC now owns 909,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,254,000 after purchasing an additional 779,574 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.77.

JBLU stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.62.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.70%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.02) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 597.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

