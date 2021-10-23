California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,583 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Sterling Bancorp worth $11,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STL. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,570,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,661 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 350.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,704,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,141 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,327,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,594,000 after acquiring an additional 546,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $27.22. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.09.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The business had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

