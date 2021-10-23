Cambridge Trust Co. Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,169 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $55.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

