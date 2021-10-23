Cambridge Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,077 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Intel by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after buying an additional 6,279,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,291,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,185,413,000 after acquiring an additional 290,090 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,960,328,000 after acquiring an additional 709,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,763,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,696 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.35.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $49.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.67 and its 200 day moving average is $56.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $200.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

