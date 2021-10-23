Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 1,129 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATO. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 225.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 55.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $94.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.79. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATO. Argus downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.25.

In other Atmos Energy news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

