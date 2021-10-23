Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 12,330 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,330 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $367,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Pfizer by 1.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 774,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,318,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 6.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,720,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,126,000 after buying an additional 815,508 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 10.5% during the second quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average is $41.66. The stock has a market cap of $241.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.42.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

