Cambridge Trust Co. Trims Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,139 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Xilinx by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $172.59 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $111.84 and a one year high of $175.65. The company has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 56.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.80.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XLNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.18.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

