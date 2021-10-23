Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Stock Position Raised by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 709,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,655 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.80% of Camping World worth $29,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 3.25.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. Camping World had a return on equity of 363.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.70%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CWH. Raymond James raised their target price on Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $153,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,341,434. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 45.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

