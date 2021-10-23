Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.41

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.41 and traded as high as C$14.11. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at C$14.09, with a volume of 122,698 shares.

Separately, Cormark lifted their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.35.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.73. The company had revenue of C$518.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$565.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.99%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

