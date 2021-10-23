Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Stake Cut by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,906 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 30,880 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Canadian Solar by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the first quarter worth $89,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Canadian Solar by 706.0% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,015 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the first quarter worth $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $37.52 on Friday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $67.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.90, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day moving average is $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSIQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

