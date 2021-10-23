Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5,041.69

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,041.69 ($65.87) and traded as high as GBX 5,050 ($65.98). Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c shares last traded at GBX 5,040 ($65.85), with a volume of 33,598 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,041.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,932.67. The company has a market cap of £863.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82.

In related news, insider Jean Matterson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,050 ($65.98) per share, with a total value of £50,500 ($65,978.57).

Capital Gearing Trust P.L.C. is a self-managed Investment Trust. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth principally through investment in quoted closed ended and other collective investment vehicles with a willingness to hold cash, bonds, index linked securities and commodities.

