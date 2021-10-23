Capital One Financial Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.83.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Matador Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.

NYSE MTDR opened at $43.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 4.80. Matador Resources has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $45.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.92.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

