Capreit (TSE:CAR) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Capreit (TSE:CAR) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Capreit in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter.

Capreit has a 52-week low of C$20.71 and a 52-week high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$2.04. The firm had revenue of C$228.86 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

