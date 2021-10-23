Cardstack One Day Volume Tops $259,562.00 (CARD)

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Cardstack coin can now be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cardstack has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. Cardstack has a total market cap of $25.12 million and $259,562.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00050498 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.22 or 0.00206546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00103221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010656 BTC.

Cardstack Coin Profile

Cardstack (CRYPTO:CARD) is a coin. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 coins. Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardstack is cardstack.com . Cardstack’s official message board is medium.com/cardstack . The Reddit community for Cardstack is https://reddit.com/r/Cardstack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardstack is an open-source framework that enables Web 3.0. “Cards” form the building blocks that allow for bringing in data from disparate sources, beautiful UI animations, encapsulated and flexible data schemas, and a quick ramp-up experience. Both JavaScript developers and end-users are empowered to add common application features (CMS, notifications, authentication) using the Card SDK. Cardstack provides a full-stack development environment, meaning that it spans everything from the front-end browser experience, to API layers, to the database and caching. Under the hood, it makes use of other libraries such as Node, Ember.js, and Postgres, but someone does not need to know those tools in order to build something of their own using Cardstack. “

Cardstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

