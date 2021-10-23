Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $186.12

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$186.12 and traded as high as C$202.23. Cargojet shares last traded at C$198.48, with a volume of 47,843 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares cut Cargojet from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$228.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Cargojet to C$235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$250.83.

The company has a market cap of C$3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 88.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$198.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$186.12.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$172.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cargojet Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is presently 44.03%.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$206.70, for a total transaction of C$413,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$542,587.50.

About Cargojet (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

