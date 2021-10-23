CargoX 24-Hour Volume Hits $189,286.00 (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One CargoX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CargoX has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. CargoX has a market cap of $45.69 million and approximately $189,286.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00050012 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.73 or 0.00205052 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00102908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00010601 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CargoX (CRYPTO:CXO) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,557,027 coins. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

CargoX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

