Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,390,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,203 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Carrier Global worth $67,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.19.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $54.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

