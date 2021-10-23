Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152,570 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MMC opened at $169.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $169.77. The company has a market capitalization of $85.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.