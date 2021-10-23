Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,271 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 23,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.3% in the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.56.

NYSE:T opened at $25.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.73. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $182.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

