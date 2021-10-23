Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 24,797 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,797 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $81.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The business had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.64 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSM. KeyCorp cut their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.