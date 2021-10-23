Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSPR shares. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Casper Sleep from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Casper Sleep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Casper Sleep in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSPR. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 98.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Casper Sleep by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 455,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 20,242 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter worth approximately $576,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CSPR opened at $4.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.08. The company has a market capitalization of $183.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.64. Casper Sleep has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 559.44% and a negative net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $151.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. Casper Sleep’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Casper Sleep will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

