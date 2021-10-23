Castle (CSTL) Market Cap Reaches $17,880.35

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. Castle has a market cap of $17,880.35 and approximately $9.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Castle has traded down 13.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.24 or 0.00319342 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00010517 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002163 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006348 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.