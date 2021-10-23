Celo Reaches One Day Volume of $54.41 Million (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 23rd. During the last seven days, Celo has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. One Celo coin can currently be bought for about $6.53 or 0.00010616 BTC on exchanges. Celo has a total market capitalization of $2.13 billion and $54.41 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Celo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00071394 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00072909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.87 or 0.00105488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,620.90 or 1.00204150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,009.08 or 0.06519319 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00021787 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,913,145 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.