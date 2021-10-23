Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,084 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.93% of Celsius worth $52,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Celsius during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 100.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. 41.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CELH opened at $94.29 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $101.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 673.50 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.61 and a 200-day moving average of $71.38.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.14.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

