Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CELH. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $94.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 673.50 and a beta of 2.14. Celsius has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $101.50.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million. Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

