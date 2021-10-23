Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CELH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius stock opened at $94.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 673.50 and a beta of 2.14. Celsius has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $101.50.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million. Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Equities analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Celsius by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.