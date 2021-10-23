Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 73.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,237 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 166.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $69.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.75, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $75.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.36.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,666 shares of company stock worth $1,147,249. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Centene from $73.50 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

