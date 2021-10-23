Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.08.

CG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold to C$10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.25 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

TSE CG opened at C$9.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.68. The stock has a market cap of C$2.94 billion and a PE ratio of -6.21. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.21 and a 52-week high of C$16.00.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$248.52 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 1.4067634 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently -9.88%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

