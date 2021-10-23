Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $440.15

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 440.15 ($5.75) and traded as low as GBX 236 ($3.08). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 243.50 ($3.18), with a volume of 337,089 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on CAML. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £428.63 million and a PE ratio of 10.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 236.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 440.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. Central Asia Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.84%.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

