Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.81

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.81 and traded as high as $15.26. Central Japan Railway shares last traded at $15.09, with a volume of 29,460 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Central Japan Railway in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Central Japan Railway had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Central Japan Railway will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY)

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

